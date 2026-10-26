 Erdogan: The Turkic world will give a decisive rebuff to attempts to "plant dynamite" on the path of unbreakable brotherhood | 1news.az
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Erdogan: The Turkic world will give a decisive rebuff to attempts to "plant dynamite" on the path of unbreakable brotherhood

1news Staff21:55 - 26 / 10 / 2026
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Erdogan: The Turkic world will give a decisive rebuff to attempts to "plant dynamite" on the path of unbreakable brotherhood

I am confident that the Turkic world will give a decisive rebuff to attempts to "plant dynamite" on the path of unbreakable brotherhood.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a briefing following a three-hour government meeting in Ankara.

Sharing his expectations from the upcoming 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), he noted that the meeting of the leaders of the OTS countries will coincide with the 103rd anniversary of Republic Day in Türkiye.

The head of state expressed confidence that the participants of the Summit in Ankara will once again demonstrate unity and solidarity in the Turkic world.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan further drew attention to global processes and their impact on Türkiye. "We believe that the path to peace, prosperity and security lies through strengthening unity and solidarity in our country," he said, pointing out that "Ankara sincerely strives to end conflicts and strengthen alliances in the region."

He also emphasized that Türkiye opposes new waves of escalation in the region: "Our region, as never before, needs stability and peace."

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