 Jeyhun Bayramov discussed preparations for the 2027 summit with the OIC secretary-general - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Jeyhun Bayramov discussed preparations for the 2027 summit with the OIC secretary-general - PHOTO

1news Staff20:41 - 26 / 10 / 2026
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Jeyhun Bayramov discussed preparations for the 2027 summit with the OIC secretary-general - PHOTO

On October 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha's successor, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, who is on a visit to the country.

This was stated in a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again congratulated Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on his election to the post of secretary-general of the OIC and wished him success in his future activities. The significance of the OIC's role in strengthening the solidarity of the Muslim world, expanding cooperation among member states, and addressing common challenges was emphasized.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the OIC. Gratitude was expressed for the support provided by the organization over many years to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and the importance of this support in terms of promoting the norms and principles of international law was noted.

There was also an exchange of views on the priorities defined within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OIC starting next year, preparations for the summit to be held in Baku in 2027, strengthening cooperation among member states in the political and economic spheres, expanding interaction in the humanitarian field, as well as in the areas of youth, media, climate change, and other directions. The importance of carrying out reforms aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity of the OIC, increasing the effectiveness of its activities, and responding more promptly to modern challenges was emphasized. The significance of enhancing coordination and interaction among member states in this direction was noted.

During the meeting, the humanitarian assistance activities carried out through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and the opportunities for expanding humanitarian cooperation across the OIC area were also discussed. The importance of delivering humanitarian aid to groups of the population in need, as well as of joint efforts to address humanitarian challenges in Muslim countries, was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided information about the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the region in the post-conflict period. Along with this, the issue of the mine threat in the region and measures to eliminate it was brought to attention.

The parties also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

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