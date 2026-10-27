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U.S. Navy increases its force near Iran to more than 20 warships

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U.S. Navy increases its force near Iran to more than 20 warships

The U.S. Navy force deployed in the immediate vicinity of Iran has grown over the past week from 17 to 21 warships, according to data from the United States Naval Institute news service.

Currently, two American carrier strike groups, led by the aircraft carriers USS George Washington and USS George Bush, are on combat duty in the Arabian Sea to the southeast of Iran. Each of them hosts 48 fighter jets. Along with the aircraft carriers, 1 cruiser, 11 missile destroyers and 3 large amphibious assault ships with an expeditionary Marine battalion are deployed near Iran.

Meanwhile, two American missile destroyers are operating in the Red Sea area amid the Yemeni conflict. Two more U.S. Navy destroyers are in the northwestern part of the Indian Ocean.

During the period of U.S. military operations against Iran, the region also had more than 20 American warships.

Source: interfax.ru

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