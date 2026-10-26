Vatican pledges to address Armenian fakes in Vatican News

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Holy See's Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, stated that the problem related to Armenian fakes circulated by the Vatican's news agency Vatican News will be resolved.

As Report informs, the cardinal said this at a meeting with the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazade.

Pashazade reported on the inaccurate information recently circulated by the Vatican's news agency Vatican News, at times based on Armenian sources, and presented solid evidence in support of his words.

Cardinal Koovakad stated that he would immediately inform the relevant structures about this, and noted that the problem would be resolved.