Tornado hits Antalya: there are fatalities - VIDEO

Heavy rains, hurricane-force winds and a tornado struck Antalya in Turkey.

Four local residents were killed. Many lost their property.

Heavy rains in the region caused flooding. Roads and greenhouses have been flooded, and farmers are suffering losses.

Fire services received more than 30 reports of flooding in Kaş and Kumluca, Sabah reports.

In the Fevzi Çakmak district (Kepez municipality), a tornado destroyed two construction trailers at a building site and brought down a tower crane. The hurricane threw five workers out of the trailers. Two died at the scene, two in the hospital. The fifth man has minor injuries. Neighboring buildings were not damaged, BNO News reports.

The Meteorological Service warned citizens that in the central and western coastal areas of Antalya from 21 to 50 kilograms of precipitation per square meter is expected, and in the eastern areas from 51 to 75 kilograms.