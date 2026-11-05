Gagik Tsarukyan's arrest extended by 3 months

The arrest of Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan has been extended by three months, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Tsarukyan is accused of fraud and laundering $21 million in the case concerning the activities of the Armenian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce in 2022–2024. He is also charged with the fraudulent embezzlement of $934,000 as part of a fuel supply deal with an Iranian citizen.

The politician has been under arrest since July 7, 2026.