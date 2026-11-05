Azerbaijan to allocate more than 84 million manats for childbirth benefits

In 2027, 84 million 10 thousand manats are planned to be allocated from Azerbaijan's state budget for one-time childbirth benefits.

As Report informs, this is envisaged by the draft law "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2027."

In addition, 47 million 380 thousand manats are envisaged for the payment of temporary disability benefits, 77 million 340 thousand manats for pregnancy and childbirth benefits, and 21 million 390 thousand manats for childcare benefits for children under the age of three.

According to the document, 50 million 510 thousand manats are planned to be directed to funeral benefits.