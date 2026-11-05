Minimum subsistence level in Azerbaijan to rise next year

In Azerbaijan, the minimum subsistence level will be raised by 4.6% next year.

As APA reports, this is reflected in the draft law "On the minimum subsistence level in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027," which was submitted for discussion at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on labor and social policy, as well as on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

Note that in 2026 the minimum subsistence level across the country was 300 manats. According to the draft law, next year it will amount to 314 manats. Thus, the need criterion will be raised by 14 manats, or by 4.6%.

Next year, the minimum subsistence level for the working-age population will be 334 manats, for pensioners - 258 manats, and for children - 274 manats.