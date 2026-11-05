 Charles Leclerc has become a father for the first time - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Charles Leclerc has become a father for the first time - PHOTO

Felix Vishnevetskiy09:50 - Today
Charles Leclerc has become a father for the first time - PHOTO

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has become a father for the first time: the sportsman and his wife Alexandra have had a daughter, whom they named Bianca.

The couple announced the happy event in a joint Instagram post. The new parents shared a photograph of the newborn's feet and gave her name and date of birth, Nov. 3, 2026.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra married on Feb. 28, 2026, in Monaco, and the couple announced her pregnancy in August.

European media report that the driver was present at his daughter's birth.

Read on the subject:

Шарль Леклер объявил о помолвке с моделью - ФОТО

Шарль Леклер и Александра Сен-Мле сыграли свадьбу в Монако - ВИДЕО

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