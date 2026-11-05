Armenian opposition announces formation of "nationwide consolidation"

The opposition forces that took part in the meeting organized at the home of the leader of the "Mother Armenia" — "Strong Armenia" party, Samvel Karapetyan, announced the formation of a nationwide consolidation.

The statement they adopted was read out at a briefing by the head of the "Strong Armenia" faction, Narek Karapetyan.

The opposition's priority goals were named as: rejection of the new Constitution; peace "without unilateral concessions and territorial losses"; protection of national identity and the Armenian Apostolic Church; restoration of democratic rights and freedoms.

"The political forces agreed to join their efforts around priority national tasks… We call on political forces and public figures to join," Karapetyan said.

He told journalists that the meeting with the opposition forces had been planned: it was to have been held by the leader of "Strong Armenia," Samvel Karapetyan, but he was detained.

Asked by journalists whether the consolidation of the opposition implies street struggle, the parliamentarian stated that all methods permitted by the Constitution would be used.

"The next step is reaching a consensus with public figures. People whose opinion matters must join us," Karapetyan said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the "Armenia" bloc, the Armenian National Congress, the "Hayakve" initiative, the parties "Democratic Alternative," "Prosperous Armenia," "Country for Living," "Heritage," "New Era," "Together," "United Armenians" and the Republican Party of Armenia.

Source: Sputnik Armenia