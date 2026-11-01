Protests in Zurich turn into open clashes with police - VIDEO

Protests by far-left groups in the Swiss city of Zurich turned into an open clash with police, who used water cannons and tear gas against the demonstrators.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the newspaper 20 Minuten.

"This rage and destruction are completely inappropriate. They destroy what belongs to society and film themselves in the process to boost their own egos," said the owner of a bar that was hit by the protesters.

According to the publication, the demonstration began on Helvetiaplatz square and Langstrasse street. The organizers warned participants that they should bring protective masks with them. They also said that "a possible form of protest would be material damage."

The newspaper writes that the protesters smashed windows and painted on building facades. They also built barricades out of garbage containers and set them on fire.