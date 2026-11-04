 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: I take great pleasure in conveying my most sincere wishes to President Ilham Aliyev - VİDEO | 1news.az
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Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: I take great pleasure in conveying my most sincere wishes to President Ilham Aliyev - VİDEO

1news Staff23:05 - 04 / 11 / 2026
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: I take great pleasure in conveying my most sincere wishes to President Ilham Aliyev - VİDEO

While the aircraft of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan entered the airspace of Azerbaijan on his return from the Republic of Korea, the pilot contacted an air traffic controller dispatcher and conveyed the most sincere wishes of the Turkish President to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people.

The message reads: “On my return from the visit, I take great pleasure in conveying my most sincere wishes, such as peace and prosperity to the brotherly Azerbaijani people, and robust health and happiness to Your Excellency.

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