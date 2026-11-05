The European Commission said Ukraine is lagging behind Moldova on the path to the EU

The European Commission reported that Ukraine is lagging behind Moldova on the path to membership in the European Union due to insufficient progress in the fight against corruption.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

Both countries submitted applications to join the bloc in 2022 and have since moved in tandem.

However, the EC's enlargement report notes that Chisinau has a chance to complete membership negotiations by the beginning of 2028. Kyiv, meanwhile, will need another year and a substantial acceleration in the pace of reforms.

The Commission highly praised Ukraine's efforts under difficult circumstances, but noted the need to demonstrate significant progress in the fight against corruption.

To help Kyiv, Brussels has created a special working group to accelerate rule-of-law reforms. It was also noted that the "reform momentum" has accelerated thanks to the parliament's adoption of bills to unblock EU financial support.

Source: RBC Ukraine