Ecuador elected host country of the COP18 conference

Ecuador will host the 18th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP18).



This was announced by Armenia's Minister of Environment Hambardzum Matevosyan on social media.

According to him, the decision was made following a secret ballot at the closing plenary session of COP17 in Yerevan.

"During the secret ballot of the parties at the closing plenary session of COP17, the Republic of Ecuador was elected the host country of the 18th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity — COP18," Matevosyan wrote.

As a reminder, the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity was held in Yerevan from October 19 to 30.