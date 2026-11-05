Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international event on innovation in governance

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the international event "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Developing Future-Ready Institutions."

The head of state's address notes that the accessibility of public services, transparency, and digitalization are important conditions for sustainable development: "As a result of the consistent reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of improving public administration, the "ASAN xidmət" service was established in 2012, ensuring the delivery of public services in a high-quality, innovative, and integrated manner."

It is emphasized that the "ASAN xidmət" service, which laid the foundation for moving relations between the state and citizens to a qualitatively new stage, is today not only an advanced national governance experience but also a unique Azerbaijani brand attracting international interest. The sharing of this experience with more than 50 countries and its successful application already in various states prove that "ASAN xidmət" represents an effective institutional model for organizing public services: "The activity of "ASAN xidmət", which is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, is also highly appreciated by the UN. The awarding of the UN Public Service Awards to "ASAN xidmət" in 2015 and the Special Award in the field of developing public services through the application of digital governance in 2019 is an indicator of the international recognition of our achievements. Cooperation with the UN creates new opportunities for promoting this experience across a broader geography. The Contribution Agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the UN in 2024 provides for the promotion of the "ASAN xidmət" model on four continents."

Azerbaijan will continue to support the advancement of the sustainable development goals and contribute to international efforts to provide high-quality public services, the head of state's address emphasizes.