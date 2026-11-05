 Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $106 per barrel | 1news.az
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Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $106 per barrel

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Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $106 per barrel

On the global market, the price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil fell by $6.64, or 5.85%, to $106.81.

As Report informs, citing a source on the oil market, at the close of trading the price of January futures for Brent crude amounted to $96.16 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan fell by $5.75, or 5.44%, to $99.90 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

It should be noted that the minimum price of Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81 per barrel, while the maximum was in July 2008, when it reached $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, oil of this brand is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. SOCAR's share in the contract is 35.3%.

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