U.S. President Donald Trump believes there are no grounds to impeach him, and if the Democratic Party tries to take this step, it will destroy the party.

The head of the White House was asked whether he was worried about the possibility of impeachment. "Not at all. I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they took such a step. Impeachment without any reason — for what?" Trump said.

He emphasized that under him the country is achieving great successes, and right now it is more successful than it has ever been in history.

Source: RIA Novosti