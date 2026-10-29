 Russian army strikes commuter train in Dnipro, 13 people killed | 1news.az
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Russian army strikes commuter train in Dnipro, 13 people killed

1news Staff13:58 - Today
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Russian army strikes commuter train in Dnipro, 13 people killed

Russia struck the railway station in Dnipro (Ukraine) with a jet-powered drone, killing 13 people, with at least five more injured.

As RBC-Ukraine reports, this was announced by the regional military administration.

According to "Ukrzaliznytsia," the strike hit one of the station's platforms, where commuter train No. 866, traveling on the Dnipro - Zaporizhzhia route, was located at the time.

Despite the declared heightened level of danger, people were on the platform.

Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

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