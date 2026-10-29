Russian army strikes commuter train in Dnipro, 13 people killed
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Russia struck the railway station in Dnipro (Ukraine) with a jet-powered drone, killing 13 people, with at least five more injured.
As RBC-Ukraine reports, this was announced by the regional military administration.
According to "Ukrzaliznytsia," the strike hit one of the station's platforms, where commuter train No. 866, traveling on the Dnipro - Zaporizhzhia route, was located at the time.
Despite the declared heightened level of danger, people were on the platform.
Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
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