Russian army strikes commuter train in Dnipro, 13 people killed

Russia struck the railway station in Dnipro (Ukraine) with a jet-powered drone, killing 13 people, with at least five more injured.

As RBC-Ukraine reports, this was announced by the regional military administration.

According to "Ukrzaliznytsia," the strike hit one of the station's platforms, where commuter train No. 866, traveling on the Dnipro - Zaporizhzhia route, was located at the time.

Despite the declared heightened level of danger, people were on the platform.

Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.