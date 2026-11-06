 California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment | 1news.az
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California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment

1news Staff10:18 - Today
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California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the commutation of all death sentences handed down in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

"I have decided to use my constitutional authority to commute all death sentences in California to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole," reads a statement published on the website.

According to Newsom, the decision made today is the result of nearly 30 years of consistent struggle against the death penalty, which he has waged throughout his political career.

The governor specified that there are 548 people sentenced to death in California. This is the largest number of inmates awaiting execution of a death sentence among all countries of the Western Hemisphere.

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