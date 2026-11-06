Azeronline joins the Quince Festival as a digital partner

“Azeronline LTD” JV will serve as the digital partner of the Quince Festival, which will take place on November 7 in Agdash.

As one of the country’s leading internet service providers, the company will provide high-speed internet connectivity throughout the festival venue. The company will also host a dedicated interactive stand under the theme “Look at the World with Us!”. Here, visitors will be able to learn about the company's new products and projects as well as explore internet connectivity equipment. The stand will also feature a gaming zone and competitions with prizes.

Azeronline’s internet infrastructure will support the presentation of telemetry systems and other digital solutions for local agricultural businesses. Through this partnership, the company aims to encourage the adoption of digital technologies in agriculture and strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem.

This initiative builds on Azeronline’s high-speed fiber-optic network, which covers the entire Agdash district. According to regular reports published by the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), over the past 11 months, Azeronline has consistently ranked in the highest category among providers with speed indicators of 150 Mbps and above.

“Azeronline LTD” JV was one of the main operators of the “Online Azerbaijan” mega-project, successfully completed in 2024. The project aimed to provide high-speed internet access to households and organizations across all regions, including the country’s most remote communities. Over four years, the number of households with access to high-speed fixed broadband internet increased 13-fold to approximately 3 million. The project achieved nationwide fixed broadband internet coverage.