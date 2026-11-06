 Man accused of fraud involving apartment renovations brought to Azerbaijan from Germany | 1news.az
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Man accused of fraud involving apartment renovations brought to Azerbaijan from Germany

1news Staff08:55 - Today
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Man accused of fraud involving apartment renovations brought to Azerbaijan from Germany

On November 6, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice extradited from Germany to the country a citizen who had been put on the international wanted list.

Report was informed of this by the ministry's press service.

It was established that Nuriyev Elmir Elkhan oglu, accused of fraud causing significant damage, was in Germany, where he was detained.

According to the case materials, in 2021 E. Nuriyev, for personal gain, abusing trust by means of deception, in order to take possession of other people's property, at various times misled the victims by providing them with false information that he was organizing the renovation of their apartments.

The accused, charged under Articles 178.2.2 and 178.4 of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code, was put on the international wanted list. E. Nuriyev, detained in Germany, was brought to Azerbaijan by employees of the Main Department for International Cooperation and the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

By a court decision, the accused was placed in custody.

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