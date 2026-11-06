 Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

Jamala Sujadinova10:15 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

A man suspected of murdering two brothers of Azerbaijani origin has been detained in Georgia.

The crime took place on November 5 in the village of Lembali in the Sagarejo district.

As 1news.az reports citing APA, the information about the detention was released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

According to the investigation, a conflict had previously arisen between the suspect and the victims. During another incident, the man opened fire with a firearm, shooting several times at the two brothers, after which he left the scene. Both victims sustained fatal wounds. During investigative measures, law enforcement officers found and seized the presumed murder weapon.

The investigation is being conducted under the article on the premeditated murder of two people under aggravating circumstances. If found guilty, the detainee faces up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The victims' brother, Elman Usubov, who managed to survive the armed attack, told local media that he saved himself by taking cover behind a car. According to him, the attacker deliberately shot his brothers. At the same time, Elman himself could not explain exactly what caused the conflict and the subsequent shooting.

Share:
609

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Society

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

World

Trump says the deal being prepared on Ukraine will cover all of Europe

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the post of creative director at Balenciaga

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Leyla Aliyeva attends premiere of the film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil" - PHOTO

They were carrying 40 tons of diesel and auto parts under the guise of gypsum: trucks detained at the "Red Bridge" - PHOTO

Bank Respublika and AccessBank announce the successful completion of a strategic transaction

SOCAR PETROLEUM and KFC Azerbaijan announce expansion of restaurant network at gas stations - PHOTO

Latest news

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

Today, 11:50

Pashinyan: Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future

Today, 11:45

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Today, 11:40

Azerbaijan and Italy hold joint military training - PHOTO

Today, 11:37

Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement - VIDEO

Today, 11:35

Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the post of creative director at Balenciaga

Today, 11:33

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Today, 11:05

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

Today, 10:55

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Today, 10:47

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Today, 10:33

Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Today, 10:20

California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment

Today, 10:18

Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

Today, 10:15

Azeri Light price approaches $107

Today, 10:08

EU Reporter: Secularism as a shield: lessons from Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan

Today, 10:05

Met Gala 2027 theme announced

Today, 10:02

Azeronline joins the Quince Festival as a digital partner

Today, 09:53

Azerbaijan hands Ministry of Finance a corporate governance role in state companies

Today, 09:41

Internet access and gadgets to be recorded: new details of the household census

Today, 09:40

Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand found guilty of rape and harassment - VIDEO

Today, 09:36
All news