Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

A man suspected of murdering two brothers of Azerbaijani origin has been detained in Georgia.

The crime took place on November 5 in the village of Lembali in the Sagarejo district.

As 1news.az reports citing APA, the information about the detention was released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

According to the investigation, a conflict had previously arisen between the suspect and the victims. During another incident, the man opened fire with a firearm, shooting several times at the two brothers, after which he left the scene. Both victims sustained fatal wounds. During investigative measures, law enforcement officers found and seized the presumed murder weapon.

The investigation is being conducted under the article on the premeditated murder of two people under aggravating circumstances. If found guilty, the detainee faces up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The victims' brother, Elman Usubov, who managed to survive the armed attack, told local media that he saved himself by taking cover behind a car. According to him, the attacker deliberately shot his brothers. At the same time, Elman himself could not explain exactly what caused the conflict and the subsequent shooting.