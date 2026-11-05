 Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

1news Lab16:29 - Today
Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Nov. 5, 2026, creating the Zangilan Agropark on the territories of the Zangilan and Gubadli districts, with 500,000 manats allocated initially for design work.

The document is titled "On the creation of the Zangilan Agropark and on amendments to certain decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan". It was signed in Baku.

The agropark is defined as a territory used for the production, processing, packaging and sale of competitive agricultural goods through modern technologies and methods, including storage and sorting, and for services supporting entrepreneurs working in the field.

Organizing, managing and developing the agropark falls to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The 500,000 manats come from the president's reserve fund in the 2026 state budget. The money covers design work for preparing the site and for building external and internal infrastructure, including electricity and heat supply, gas, water, sewerage, communications, roads and transport, fire protection, and production, processing, administrative and social facilities. The Ministry of Finance is to provide the financing.

The Cabinet of Ministers has two months to transfer 1,424.55 hectares of agricultural land near the city of Zangilan and 164.15 hectares near the village of Tatar in the Gubadli district to the Agency for permanent use with the right to lease it out, and to report to the president.

The Ministry of Economy has two months to determine priority lines of agro-industrial production and processing at the agropark and report to the president, taking into account proposals from the Special Representative Office of the President in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts. The ministry is also to assist the Agency in creating the site's infrastructure and in providing services to entrepreneurs there.

The decree says the agropark is being created to make effective use of the economic potential of the liberated territories, to restore and develop agriculture there, to build production and processing infrastructure, to expand entrepreneurship in the agro-industrial sector and to raise local output and employment.

Aliyev also amended several of his earlier decrees so that arrangements already applying to industrial parks, industrial districts and agroparks extend to the Zangilan Agropark. The changes cover the decree of July 14, 2015, on the application of the law "On Advertising", the decree of June 26, 2018, approving the list of services provided to micro, small and medium-sized businesses at small and medium business houses, the decree of Jan. 22, 2021, on improving the management of industrial parks, industrial districts and agroparks, the decree of Dec. 21, 2021, approving the Model Regulations on Agroparks, the Charter of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones approved by the decree of Dec. 21, 2021, and the decree of April 14, 2025, on additional measures in the organization, management and development of agroparks.

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