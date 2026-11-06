Met Gala 2027 theme announced

The theme of the Met Gala 2027 is "extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday."

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced this.

The Met Gala is an annual charity ball in New York considered one of the main events of the global fashion industry. It is held in support of the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, and its theme is traditionally tied to the institute's spring exhibition.

The 2027 exhibition was originally to be devoted to British designer John Galliano and to be titled "John Galliano: Horizons." In August 2026, however, the Metropolitan Museum and the designer announced the project's cancellation amid criticism over his antisemitic remarks in the past. The museum then set about developing a new concept.

The new exhibition will be devoted to how designers turn familiar wardrobe items and everyday materials into works of art. It will look in particular at the reimagining of classic items of clothing: jeans, T-shirts, shirts and trench coats, as well as the use of materials such as paper, aluminum and plastic to create unusual outfits.

The exhibition will be curated by Andrew Bolton, the head of the Costume Institute. It will include works by well-known designers and fashion houses, among them Maison Margiela, Off-White, Loewe, Burberry and Moncler.

The Met Gala charity ball will take place on May 3, 2027. The exhibition will open to the public on May 9 and will run until Jan. 9, 2028.