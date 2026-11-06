 Met Gala 2027 theme announced | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Met Gala 2027 theme announced

Felix Vishnevetskiy10:02 - Today
Met Gala 2027 theme announced

The theme of the Met Gala 2027 is "extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday."

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced this.

The Met Gala is an annual charity ball in New York considered one of the main events of the global fashion industry. It is held in support of the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, and its theme is traditionally tied to the institute's spring exhibition.

The 2027 exhibition was originally to be devoted to British designer John Galliano and to be titled "John Galliano: Horizons." In August 2026, however, the Metropolitan Museum and the designer announced the project's cancellation amid criticism over his antisemitic remarks in the past. The museum then set about developing a new concept.

The new exhibition will be devoted to how designers turn familiar wardrobe items and everyday materials into works of art. It will look in particular at the reimagining of classic items of clothing: jeans, T-shirts, shirts and trench coats, as well as the use of materials such as paper, aluminum and plastic to create unusual outfits.

The exhibition will be curated by Andrew Bolton, the head of the Costume Institute. It will include works by well-known designers and fashion houses, among them Maison Margiela, Off-White, Loewe, Burberry and Moncler.

The Met Gala charity ball will take place on May 3, 2027. The exhibition will open to the public on May 9 and will run until Jan. 9, 2028.

Share:
646

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Society

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

World

Trump says the deal being prepared on Ukraine will cover all of Europe

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the post of creative director at Balenciaga

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Armed intruder neutralized on the border with Iran - PHOTO

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

More than 100 people detained over debts in Azerbaijan

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

Latest news

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

Today, 11:50

Pashinyan: Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future

Today, 11:45

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Today, 11:40

Azerbaijan and Italy hold joint military training - PHOTO

Today, 11:37

Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement - VIDEO

Today, 11:35

Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the post of creative director at Balenciaga

Today, 11:33

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Today, 11:05

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

Today, 10:55

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Today, 10:47

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Today, 10:33

Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Today, 10:20

California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment

Today, 10:18

Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

Today, 10:15

Azeri Light price approaches $107

Today, 10:08

EU Reporter: Secularism as a shield: lessons from Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan

Today, 10:05

Met Gala 2027 theme announced

Today, 10:02

Azeronline joins the Quince Festival as a digital partner

Today, 09:53

Azerbaijan hands Ministry of Finance a corporate governance role in state companies

Today, 09:41

Internet access and gadgets to be recorded: new details of the household census

Today, 09:40

Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand found guilty of rape and harassment - VIDEO

Today, 09:36
All news