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Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand found guilty of rape and harassment - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy09:36 - Today
Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand found guilty of rape and harassment - VIDEO

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women.

By order of the court, he will remain in custody until sentencing, which is expected on Nov. 9. As Entertainment Tonight reports, the verdict was delivered on Nov. 5 after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The jury found R. Brand guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted on two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The charges concerned events between 2004 and 2009. They involved sexual assault against staff of MTV, the radio station Choice FM and the Channel 4 television channel, as well as the rape of a woman at R. Brand's home in London in 2009.

After the verdict was read out, the judge said the actor faces a substantial prison term. The maximum penalty for rape in Britain is life imprisonment, and no specific term has yet been set for Brand.

Russell Brand was married to the American singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. He is currently married to the British writer Laura Gallacher.

Read on the topic:

Начался суд над бывшим мужем Кэти Перри по делу об изнасилованиях

Кэти Перри в Баку: Флаг Азербайджана, предложение руки и сердца на концерте и не только – ВИДЕО

«Love you, Baku»: Кэти Перри показала Баку своей 195-миллионной аудитории в Instagram - ФОТО - ВИДЕО

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