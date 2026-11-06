 Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested | 1news.az
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Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Faiqa Mammadova10:20 - Today
Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Rahman Mammadov, head of the "Omid" store chain, and Tarlan Gasimzade, the chain's sales manager, have been arrested.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, they are accused of beating an employee and extorting money under the threat of violence.

Rahman Mammadov and Tarlan Gasimzade accused the manager of the "Omid Gəncə-3" store in Ganja of misappropriating funds received from the sale of goods.

In this connection, they beat the store manager and, threatening him in various ways, demanded 88 thousand manats as compensation for the damage caused to the company.

After the victim filed a complaint with the police, company head Rahman Mammadov and his subordinate Tarlan Gasimzade were detained.

They have been charged under Article 182.2.3 (extortion committed with the use of violence) of the Criminal Code, and last night, by court decision, both were placed under arrest as a preventive measure for a period of 4 months.

Note that "Omid" is one of the largest store chains in Azerbaijan for the wholesale and retail sale of goods for repair, construction, and household use. The company has about 100 branches in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, and other regions of the country.

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