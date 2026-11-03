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U.S. intelligence agencies have reduced the sharing of intelligence with Congress under Trump

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U.S. intelligence agencies have reduced the sharing of intelligence with Congress under Trump

American intelligence agencies have been sharing intelligence with Congress and other departments less frequently, to the point of halting the transfer of information during Donald Trump's second presidential term. This was reported by the Reuters news agency, citing sources.

According to its information, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has stopped taking part in preparing some joint reports with the National Intelligence Council, which handles strategic planning and analysis based on intelligence agency data. As a result, there have been fewer such reports, and none of them was devoted to the war with Iran.

As the sources noted, the office of former U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has twice over the past year and a half temporarily stopped providing reports to Congress: after the U.S. military operation against Iran in June 2025 and after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January 2026.

As Reuters writes, the disruptions in intelligence sharing are linked to a conflict between Gabbard's office and the CIA. The agency's interlocutors call it one of the largest confrontations between key departments of the American intelligence community in the past 30 years. The reason was a decision by Gabbard's staff a year ago to strip several current and former employees of the intelligence agency of their access to classified information.

According to the sources, some analysts who work on preparing reports in the intelligence services deliberately avoid conclusions that diverge from the White House's position, fearing political persecution. In this connection, former officials who spoke with Reuters warned that the country's leadership may be left with an incomplete picture of threats, in particular amid the possible resumption of strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm congressional elections.

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