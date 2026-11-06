Internet access and gadgets to be recorded: new details of the household census

During the household census, information will be collected on the number of computers and other electronic devices in apartments, as well as on internet access options.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Oxu.Az, if a household has a computer, laptop, or tablet, their type and number will be recorded.

The method of providing internet access will also be indicated.

In homes connected to the internet via a telephone line, cable television, or an optical cable from a provider, a note of "fixed access" will be made, while in homes connected via a mobile phone, a data card, or a USB modem, the note will be "wireless access."

These rules will begin to apply on January 1, 2027.