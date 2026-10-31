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Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

1news Staff17:40 - Today
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Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

The Russian government has extended for three months the temporary ban on the export of certain types of fuel by producers.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced to TASS by the press service of the cabinet of ministers.

"A resolution has been signed on extending the ban on the export of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gas oils, exported from the territory of Russia by direct producers, through January 31, 2027, inclusive. The decision was made to maintain a stable situation on the domestic fuel market," the statement says. A general ban on fuel exports is already in effect in Russia through January 31, 2027, while for direct producers of diesel and marine fuel and gas oils the restriction had been introduced through October 31, 2026.

As Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported on October 30, when the ban on diesel exports is extended, "as before, separate exceptions will be made for supplies to world markets." Earlier he noted that Russia has already sent several tankers with Russian diesel for export to the United States as part of Russian-American agreements.

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