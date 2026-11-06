Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

The defense ministries of Armenia and the United Kingdom have approved a bilateral defense cooperation program for 2026–2027. The document was signed following consultations held in London.

The two-year cooperation plan was signed by Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, and Chris Keane, Director for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Policy at the UK Ministry of Defense.

The signing of the document was preceded by talks that focused on current issues of international and regional security, as well as priorities for joint work in the defense sector.

The parties agreed to hold the next round of bilateral defense consultations in Yerevan.

Source: Bagramyan26