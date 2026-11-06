 Media: Macron's trust rating has fallen below Hollande's record low | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Media: Macron's trust rating has fallen below Hollande's record low

1news Staff09:05 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Media: Macron's trust rating has fallen below Hollande's record low

French President Emmanuel Macron, toward the end of his second presidential term, has broken the record for distrust set by his predecessor as head of state, François Hollande.

This was reported by the newspaper Les Echos, citing a public opinion poll by the company Elabe.

Among the 1,000 people surveyed from November 3 to 4, only 13% said they still trust the current head of state. That is 1 percentage point less than at the end of the term of the previous president, François Hollande, who in November 2016, according to Elabe, was trusted by only 14% of those surveyed. In both cases, as the publication emphasizes, these are record-low levels of trust in presidents in this company's polls. At the same time, 82% of respondents specifically declared their distrust of Macron, among whom 60% stressed that they "do not trust him at all."

While Hollande, amid popular discontent, decided not to run for a second term, Macron is already completing his second five-year term and by law cannot be elected to a third consecutive term. At the same time, the current crisis of trust is linked to mass protests by trade unions and schoolchildren, which have been continuing across the country since the end of September and on October 17 even escalated into riots with looting. It is claimed that the televised address the president delivered after the October 17 riots not only failed to calm the French, as had been intended, but only reinforced their perception of the head of state's inability to respond to their demands.

"For the French, this is the end of his term. They no longer expect anything from him and see him suffering one failure after another. Distrust of his work is linked to the results of his rule, rising prices and his detachment from the everyday life of ordinary French people, and it continues to grow," Elabe head Bernard Sananès told the publication.

Share:
822

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Society

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

World

Trump says the deal being prepared on Ukraine will cover all of Europe

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Protests in Zurich turn into open clashes with police - VIDEO

First vote results in the elections presented in the U.S.

Europe takes to the streets, while European governments keep looking for someone to blame

Khamenei said that Iran will determine the conditions for ending the war

Latest news

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

Today, 11:50

Pashinyan: Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future

Today, 11:45

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Today, 11:40

Azerbaijan and Italy hold joint military training - PHOTO

Today, 11:37

Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement - VIDEO

Today, 11:35

Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the post of creative director at Balenciaga

Today, 11:33

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Today, 11:05

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

Today, 10:55

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Today, 10:47

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Today, 10:33

Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Today, 10:20

California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment

Today, 10:18

Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

Today, 10:15

Azeri Light price approaches $107

Today, 10:08

EU Reporter: Secularism as a shield: lessons from Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan

Today, 10:05

Met Gala 2027 theme announced

Today, 10:02

Azeronline joins the Quince Festival as a digital partner

Today, 09:53

Azerbaijan hands Ministry of Finance a corporate governance role in state companies

Today, 09:41

Internet access and gadgets to be recorded: new details of the household census

Today, 09:40

Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand found guilty of rape and harassment - VIDEO

Today, 09:36
All news