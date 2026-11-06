Trump says the deal being prepared on Ukraine will cover all of Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the preparation of a large-scale peace agreement that will affect not only Ukraine but possibly all of Europe.

"There will be a deal, it will be a big deal, and it will affect not only Ukraine (...), and I would even say that it could cover all of Europe," Trump told reporters.

He noted that it would be a "wonderful deal, and everyone will be delighted."

Speaking about the prospects for ending the conflict in Ukraine, Trump said: "I think we will finish it quite soon."

Source: Interfax.ru