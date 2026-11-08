President of Turkey: In 2027, together with Ilham Aliyev, we will open a school in Aghdam

A school with 40 classrooms is being built in Aghdam.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha.

"We have begun construction of a school covering 14,500 square meters and designed for 40 classrooms," he said.

The Turkish leader added that the opening of the educational institution is scheduled for next year.

"Next year, together with my brother Ilham (Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev - ed.), we will open this school," Erdogan noted.

The President of Turkey also highly praised Azerbaijan's efforts to restore Karabakh.

"We assess with great respect Azerbaijan's efforts to revive Karabakh and return the region to its former life.

Every newly lit hearth, every structure erected, every restored monument of historical heritage in Karabakh testifies to the Azerbaijani people's faith in the future. We will continue to share our experience along this path," he emphasized.

Erdogan also spoke about a joint project implemented in Jabrayil.

"Recently, we proudly opened in Jabrayil the Azerbaijani-Turkish International Forestry Training Center and a smart seedling cultivation complex. This center, created with the assistance of our Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has become another symbol of cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan," the President of Turkey said.