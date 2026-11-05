Erdogan reveals plans to visit Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Azerbaijan on November 8.

According to Turkish media, he said this to journalists upon his return from South Korea.

"On November 8, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day. If nothing extraordinary happens, I plan to make a visit to Azerbaijan on November 8. I hope that during this visit we will have the opportunity to take the necessary steps. I have already held telephone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Naturally, during this period I sent both the head of intelligence and the foreign minister to Azerbaijan. In addition, at this time telephone diplomacy was and continues to be conducted both with Ilham Aliyev and between our spouses. They also attach very great importance to Victory Day on November 8. I always say: our relations with Azerbaijan go far beyond classical diplomatic contacts. The unbreakable bond between the two countries is the result of our common history, culture, destiny and, God willing, our future. The brotherhood of Turkey and Azerbaijan fears no obstacles," Erdogan said, the Turkish television channel NTV reports.