Ilham Aliyev: Shusha did not lose its national spirit during 28 years of occupation

The city of Shusha was under occupation for 28 years, but it did not lose its national spirit.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha.

The head of state recalled that exactly six years ago the city was liberated from Armenian occupation.

"We are pleased that you are here with us on Victory Day. Six years ago, Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation. A day later, Armenia officially capitulated, and thus the 30-year occupation came to an end," Ilham Aliyev said.