Kazakhstan is convinced that regional structures, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), should be open, and that is why the country's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, put forward an initiative to ensure Russia's participation in it.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev.

"In this context, the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Ankara on October 30 of this year, is indicative. During the summit, the president of Kazakhstan proposed considering the possibility of Russia's participation in the OTS+ format, or granting it observer state status. This initiative reflects Kazakhstan's conviction that regional associations should remain open to constructive interaction with interested partners. Such an approach is capable of strengthening trust and ensuring the complementarity of integration processes in the Eurasian space," he said, speaking at the IV International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

Source: TASS