President of Turkey: I believe that by our next visit, Shusha will be transformed even further

Turkey and the Turkish people will always stand alongside Azerbaijan, considering its sorrow their sorrow and its joy their joy.

As 1news.az reports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha.

The head of the Turkish state noted that on the way to Shusha today he passed through 7 different tunnels.

"These 7 tunnels demonstrate the success of the restoration, repair, and construction work being carried out in the region. On the road to Shusha, we felt joy at realizing how far we have come. I believe that by our next visit, Shusha will be even more transformed. And Fuzuli will be transformed as well. Because there is a leader who believed in this cause and put his soul into it. And there is a team. This leader and this team are continuing on their path with the same faith and determination," Erdogan said.

The President of Turkey also respectfully honored the memory of the martyrs and wished the veterans good health.

"Once again, I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the Victory," he added.