Azerbaijan's parliament discusses the 2027 state budget

At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027" was submitted for discussion.

Next year, state budget revenues are forecast at 39 billion 254 million manats, including 38 billion 518 million 425 thousand manats in centralized revenues and 735 million 575 thousand manats in local revenues.

Budget expenditures, according to forecasts, will amount to 42 billion 400 million manats, of which 41 billion 664 million 425 thousand manats will be centralized expenditures and 735 million 575 thousand manats local ones.

The projected state budget deficit will amount to 3 billion 146 million manats, an increase of 1.7% compared with the previous year.

In 2027, the revenues of Azerbaijan's consolidated budget are forecast at 47 billion 619.2 million manats, and expenditures at 50 billion 377.1 million manats.

This is respectively 5.9% and 3.1% more compared with the approved forecasts for 2026.

The consolidated budget deficit is expected to be 2 billion 757.9 million manats, which is 28.7% less than a year earlier.

Source: Report