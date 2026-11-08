Ilham Aliyev: No one will be able to come between Azerbaijan and Turkey

No one will be able to come between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha.

"Our unity and brotherhood are unbreakable. Those who try to destroy them will never achieve their goal. Their dreams will remain unfulfilled. We cherish this wealth. Both peoples and, above all, the leaders of the two countries will not allow anyone to come between us or, for the sake of their own interests, to cast a shadow over our unity, brotherhood, and solidarity," the president said.