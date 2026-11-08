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Ukraine's Energy Support Fund signed contracts worth €200 million in October

1news Staff17:10 - Today
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Ukraine's Energy Support Fund signed contracts worth €200 million in October

In October, Ukraine's Energy Support Fund signed 90 contracts for the supply of energy equipment worth a total of nearly 200 million euros. This is the highest monthly figure since the Fund was established.

As 1news.az reports, Ukraine's Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

Shmyhal noted that in 2026 the Fund significantly accelerated the pace of its work, thanks to which energy companies gained the opportunity to more quickly restore infrastructure damaged during the war with the Russian Federation.

According to Shmyhal, since the beginning of the year 660 contracts worth a total of 515 million euros have been concluded. At the same time, the combined value of the contracts signed by the Fund since its founding has exceeded 1.32 billion euros.

The list of equipment being purchased includes power transformers, equipment for substations, machinery and other critically important components needed to restore the electricity, heat and gas supply of populated areas.

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