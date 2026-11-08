Fenerbahçe makes decision regarding Dirk Kuyt

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with interim head coach Dirk Kuyt.

The Dutch specialist took charge of the team after Ismail Kartal's departure from the post of head coach and played an important role in the historic victory over England's Liverpool.

As 1news.az reports citing A Spor, Kuyt will not be part of Emre Belözoğlu's coaching staff.

Under Kuyt's leadership, Fenerbahçe played two matches. In one of them the team won, and in the other it suffered a defeat.