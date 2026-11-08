6th anniversary of the glorious Victory marked in Vietnam

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Vietnam held a ceremonial event in Hanoi on the occasion of Victory Day.

As AZERTAC reports, the event was attended by representatives of Vietnam's state structures, the chairman and honorary chairman as well as members of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association, Vietnamese citizens who had previously studied in Azerbaijan, heads and staff of diplomatic missions, media representatives and our compatriots.

The bright memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom and integrity of our lands was honored with a minute of silence.

Ambassador Shovgi Mehdizade said that this great Victory, won by our glorious Army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, is inscribed in golden letters in our history. Noting that as a result of Azerbaijan's historic Victory in the Patriotic War, as well as the decisive anti-terrorist measures in 2023, an end was put to the nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan had restored its territorial integrity on the basis of international law. It was emphasized that the Victory we achieved, along with the liberation of Azerbaijan's ancestral lands, also laid the foundation for peace and stability in our region.

Touching upon bilateral relations, the ambassador noted that the friendly ties between our peoples were established thanks to the visits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan. He emphasized that today the historically formed relations are successfully developing in all spheres.

Then, to the sounds of Azerbaijani music, dishes of the national Azerbaijani cuisine were presented to the participants of the event.