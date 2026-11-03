Liam Collins: Azerbaijan's economic potential and military reforms – key factors of the Victory

Among the main factors of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War were the country's long-term economic development strategy and the military reforms it carried out.

Strengthening economic potential created the conditions for enhancing Azerbaijan's defense capability, modernizing the army, and building modern military capabilities.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by American author and expert Liam Collins at the presentation of the book "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology and Victory," organized jointly by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Baku Book Center.

Noting that in 1994 Armenia's gross domestic product was higher than Azerbaijan's, the author emphasized: "However, in the following years Azerbaijan channeled revenues from energy resources into developing the economy and strengthening military potential. This approach allowed the country both to expand its economic opportunities and to build an army in line with modern requirements. Although economic indicators are an important criterion for assessing the power of a state, they are not the only factor in determining military success. The military reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, the level of the army's training, and the increase in its combat effectiveness also had a significant impact on the results of the 44-day war."