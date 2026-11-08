Turkish president notes Ilham Aliyev's leadership in the liberation of Karabakh

Six years ago, the Azerbaijani people, under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, heroically liberated Karabakh.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha.

"Six years ago, the Azerbaijani people, under the leadership of my brother Ilham Aliyev, heroically liberated Karabakh. This glorious Victory became the embodiment of Azerbaijan's just struggle," the Turkish leader said.