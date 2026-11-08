 In Ethiopia, more than 50 people killed in militant attack | 1news.az
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In Ethiopia, more than 50 people killed in militant attack

1news Staff18:16 - Today
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In Ethiopia, more than 50 people killed in militant attack

Fifty-two people were killed in an attack by armed militants on the settlement of Daleti in western Ethiopia.

As 1news.az reports, citing the news portal Borkena, this was announced by the regional police.

According to law enforcement agencies, those killed include 21 civilians, 18 members of the regional law enforcement forces, and 13 local militia fighters.

The attack occurred on the morning of November 5 in the Bildiglu district of the Assosa zone, located on the border with the Oromia region.

As the police commissioner of the Benishangul-Gumuz region, Idris Mohammed, reported, armed men attacked the settlement at around 05:00 local time (06:00 Baku time), catching the security forces by surprise.

The head of the regional police placed responsibility for the attack on militants of the "Oromo Liberation Army" (OLA) group, which the Ethiopian authorities consider a terrorist organization.

According to him, the attackers fled immediately after the attack. Units of the federal army and regional security forces were dispatched to the scene, and they managed to restore control over the situation.

As a result of the attack, some local residents were forced to leave their homes. According to the regional authorities, after the situation stabilized they were able to return.

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