John Spencer: Combat operations in the Patriotic War became a notable example of modern military history

Azerbaijan's military operations during the 44-day Patriotic War were characterized not only by the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, but also by the conduct of complex ground operations, the coordination of troops, and the deception of the enemy regarding the direction of operations.

Of particular significance from the standpoint of modern military experience are the planning and conduct of a large-scale deception operation.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by American military expert John Spencer at the presentation of the book "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology and Victory," organized jointly by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Baku Book Center.

The book's co-author John Spencer noted that, while continuing combat operations in various directions, the Azerbaijani Army in certain cases, when it was not possible to break through the defense line, switched to alternative plans.

"From this point of view, the deception operation aimed at convincing the enemy that the main strike was being delivered in a false direction attracts particular attention. The approach applied in Karabakh shows how large-scale and multifaceted deception operations can be in modern military history. The outcome of the operation played an important role in terms of diverting the enemy's attention from the main direction, influencing the deployment of its defensive forces, and creating conditions for military actions in other directions," he added.