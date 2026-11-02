 Armenia rules out participation of third parties in securing peace with Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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Armenia rules out participation of third parties in securing peace with Azerbaijan

1news Staff17:05 - Today
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Armenia rules out participation of third parties in securing peace with Azerbaijan

Negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan are being conducted exclusively in a bilateral format, and all issues that arise must be resolved by Yerevan and Baku directly, without mediators.

This was stated on November 2 at a briefing in the National Assembly by Artur Hovhannisyan, a deputy from the ruling Civil Contract party, news.am reports.

"As for the peace agreement, there will be no new guarantors. These guarantees must be provided by ourselves, they must be bilateral," the parliamentarian emphasized, commenting on questions about possible external guarantees, in particular about the participation of the United States.

Hovhannisyan noted that all responsibility for observing the future agreement lies directly with the parties themselves. The deputy also expressed confidence that Yerevan and Baku will continue the negotiation process and will ultimately sign a peace treaty before 2031.

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