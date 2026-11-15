JPost: Israeli intelligence favors resuming military action against Iran

Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN) favors resuming military action against Iran.

As 1news.az reports, this is what The Jerusalem Post newspaper writes.

According to the publication, AMAN's position diverges from the view of the leadership of the Israeli defense establishment, which does not see an urgent need to carry out new strikes on Iranian territory.

The discussion concerns a possible resumption of strikes on Iranian facilities amid the unfinished process of forming a new cabinet. The defense leadership believes there is no need to rush into this step.

No other details are provided in the publication. No official comments from the Israeli prime minister's office or the Ministry of Defense have been received on this matter so far.