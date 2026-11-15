AMU comments on the death of the student whose body was found in a dormitory - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) has issued an official statement in connection with the death of student Elvira Eyyubova, whose body was discovered the day before in a dormitory.

As 1news.az reports citing "Qafqazinfo," the university's statement reads:

"Elvira Eyyubova, a third-year student of the First Medical and Preventive Faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University, died suddenly. The university's management deeply mourns what happened and expresses its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Once official data on the causes of the incident is received, additional information will be provided to the public. We ask that the objectivity of the investigation and the difficult emotional state of the family be treated with respect. The bright memory of Elvira will forever remain in the hearts of her teachers and classmates as a hardworking, active, positive, and responsive girl."

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