Turkey successfully tests EJDERHA counter-drone system

Turkish defense company ASELSAN has announced the successful test of its EJDERHA counter-drone system, which used powerful electromagnetic radiation to simultaneously neutralize 51 drones in a matter of seconds.

As 1news.az reports citing Anadolu, the tests took place at ASELSAN's center in Gölbaşı and were timed to coincide with the company's 51st anniversary.

In the first stage, the system disabled two cable-controlled drones at a distance of about 1,000 meters. In the second stage, EJDERHA neutralized a swarm of 51 drones that took to the air simultaneously.

According to the company's statement, the system affects the electronic components of drones with powerful electromagnetic waves, making it possible to suppress their operation, reboot them, or disable them without the use of missiles or munitions.

ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol called the test an important achievement for the company and said that EJDERHA is already being used in practice and has entered serial production.

The system is designed to provide protection against mini- and micro-class drones and will become one of the components of Turkey's multilayered air defense system, the "Steel Dome" (ÇELİKKUBBE). It is equipped with a radar and an electro-optical complex for detecting, tracking, and precisely targeting objectives.