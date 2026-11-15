 Turkey successfully tests EJDERHA counter-drone system | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Turkey successfully tests EJDERHA counter-drone system

1news Staff18:57 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Turkey successfully tests EJDERHA counter-drone system

Turkish defense company ASELSAN has announced the successful test of its EJDERHA counter-drone system, which used powerful electromagnetic radiation to simultaneously neutralize 51 drones in a matter of seconds.

As 1news.az reports citing Anadolu, the tests took place at ASELSAN's center in Gölbaşı and were timed to coincide with the company's 51st anniversary.

In the first stage, the system disabled two cable-controlled drones at a distance of about 1,000 meters. In the second stage, EJDERHA neutralized a swarm of 51 drones that took to the air simultaneously.

According to the company's statement, the system affects the electronic components of drones with powerful electromagnetic waves, making it possible to suppress their operation, reboot them, or disable them without the use of missiles or munitions.

ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol called the test an important achievement for the company and said that EJDERHA is already being used in practice and has entered serial production.

The system is designed to provide protection against mini- and micro-class drones and will become one of the components of Turkey's multilayered air defense system, the "Steel Dome" (ÇELİKKUBBE). It is equipped with a radar and an electro-optical complex for detecting, tracking, and precisely targeting objectives.

Share:
491

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mahmoud Abbas

Society

Visibility will decrease on a number of roads in Azerbaijan

Politics

Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Society

Rain to fall in Baku and the regions tomorrow

World

Turkey successfully tests EJDERHA counter-drone system

Heirs of the owner of Van Gogh's most expensive painting demand it be withdrawn from sale

Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan and Oman next week

Zelensky: Due to a Starshield malfunction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot intercept Russian "Shaheds"

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Court disputes surrounding Karapetyan's business in Russia: new details

Zelensky: At the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia overstated the area of Donbas

Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

Andrej Babiš: Czech Republic is interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan

Latest news

Wind speed in Baku reached 27 m/s — actual weather

Today, 19:40

Visibility will decrease on a number of roads in Azerbaijan

Today, 19:20

Turkey successfully tests EJDERHA counter-drone system

Today, 18:57

Heirs of the owner of Van Gogh's most expensive painting demand it be withdrawn from sale

Today, 18:30

Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan and Oman next week

Today, 18:10

Manchester United does not intend to let Mazraoui go

Today, 17:47

Two people blown up by a mine in Azerbaijan

Today, 17:25

National Hero of Azerbaijan Ehtiram Aliyev has died

Today, 17:18

Zelensky: Due to a Starshield malfunction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot intercept Russian "Shaheds"

Today, 16:58

Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 16:25

In Jordan, those who carried out the church attack sentenced to death

Today, 16:13

AMU comments on the death of the student whose body was found in a dormitory - PHOTO

Today, 15:55

Australia and the Philippines expand defense cooperation

Today, 15:50

22 people detained at youth demonstration in Berlin

Today, 15:30

The most harmful food combination for blood vessels has been named

Today, 15:09

First clip from the "Harry Potter" series released - VIDEO

Today, 14:48

Court in Jordan sentences those accused in church attack to death

Today, 14:30

Mamedyarov draws both games with Carlsen in Budapest - VIDEO

Today, 14:13

In southern France, 23 people injured due to bad weather, one missing

Today, 14:06

Rain to fall in Baku and the regions tomorrow

Today, 13:48
All news